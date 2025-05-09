The government will forge ahead with implementing the Expropriation Act, Deputy President Paul Mashatile revealed on Friday.
He made the announcement during the handing over of title deeds to the Qelana and Qolombana communities, who received their land rights through the state's restitution programme, at the Mabheleni Dam in Tsolo.
“All these laws that took away people's land, we are addressing that now,” Mashatile said.
“We want justice to be done. This is just the beginning.
“We shall further use the Expropriation Act as a strategic tool to advance land justice.
“I know they do not like this law. [But] whether they like it or not, we are going to implement this law, not to spite anybody, but to give back dignity and resources to our people.
“We are ensuring justice and redress in this country.”
Government to implement Expropriation Act, says Mashatile
Image: LULAMILE FENI
