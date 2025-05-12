LISTEN | ‘We need to prioritise South Africans’: Malema wants locals for jobs

Malema urged councillors to ask for proof of residence and focus on hiring locals before looking elsewhere.
“We can’t say we stay next to the factories, yet we are unemployed. That’s a huge contradiction. We need to clarify that in action, councillors, MPs, MPLs and our Gauteng leaders. We have no problem hiring people from outside but start with locals.”
The comments come amid public frustration over unemployment and perceptions that the EFF places the interests of immigrants before struggling South Africans. Malema has long advocated for the removal of borders across Africa and for the continent to embrace unity, a position that has drawn sharp criticism from citizens who feel left behind.
The EFF leader said the focus must be on addressing local needs first.
The EFF wants to bring radical change to Johannesburg, starting with ward 24, and use it as a launching pad to transform the rest of South Africa.
He took a swipe at the ANC, accusing the party of using jobs as leverage for sexual favours.
“The ANC’s policy is to sleep with people before giving them jobs.”
Residents of the area are spoilt for choice in Wednesday’s by-election. Just last week, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was also in ward 24 campaigning, urging voters to stay loyal to the party despite its challenges.
TimesLIVE
