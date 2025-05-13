Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and police minister Senzo Mchunu are answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.
They are being quizzed on various issues, including eradicating gangsterism and drug abuse in schools, and are expected to provide an update on the state capture task team.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ntshavheni, Mchunu answer oral questions in NCOP
Courtesy of SABC
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and police minister Senzo Mchunu are answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.
They are being quizzed on various issues, including eradicating gangsterism and drug abuse in schools, and are expected to provide an update on the state capture task team.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos