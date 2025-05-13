Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ntshavheni, Mchunu answer oral questions in NCOP

By TimesLIVE - 13 May 2025

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and police minister Senzo Mchunu are answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

They are being quizzed on various issues, including eradicating gangsterism and drug abuse in schools, and are expected to provide an update on the state capture task team.

