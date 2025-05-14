Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has graduated with a doctorate in public administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Her doctoral thesis titled “Legislative and institutional arrangements for poverty alleviation in iLembe district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa”, where she examined institutional gaps in implementing the poverty eradication master plan, was motivated by her experience in public service.
“I’m passionate about ensuring that whenever government provides services they are effective, efficient, corruption-free and bring about equity and improved lived experiences for communities,” she said.
“I’m relieved and motivated to have been able to achieve so much in my life. I hope my achievement will motivate many other people and the youth to understand the importance of academic achievements.
“I am grateful to my country, my leadership and my organisation, the ANC, for investing so much in me. I could not have done it without the support of many people along the way — especially my family.”
Former premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube earns doctorate in administration from UKZN
Journalist
Image: UKZN
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has graduated with a doctorate in public administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Her doctoral thesis titled “Legislative and institutional arrangements for poverty alleviation in iLembe district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa”, where she examined institutional gaps in implementing the poverty eradication master plan, was motivated by her experience in public service.
“I’m passionate about ensuring that whenever government provides services they are effective, efficient, corruption-free and bring about equity and improved lived experiences for communities,” she said.
“I’m relieved and motivated to have been able to achieve so much in my life. I hope my achievement will motivate many other people and the youth to understand the importance of academic achievements.
“I am grateful to my country, my leadership and my organisation, the ANC, for investing so much in me. I could not have done it without the support of many people along the way — especially my family.”
Veteran lawyer and activist to be honoured by Fort Hare at age 102
Dube-Ncube has a master of public administration and three diplomas in public management, management & leadership and training & development.
She served as South Africa's ambassador to the Czech Republic and as MEC in portfolios such as co-operative governance & traditional affairs, treasury and economic development, tourism & environmental affairs.
She was the first woman premier in KZN from 2022 until 2024. She is now a member of the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal task team.
She encouraged government officials to pursue postgraduate studies.
“Postgraduate studies can assist government with data so financial and human resources allocations are based on qualitative and quantitative analysis, rather than basing decisions on pressures that sometimes are based on individuals’ preferences, and pressure groups.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos