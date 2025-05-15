A leaked list of new appointments to Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) boards has sparked a public debate after the revelation that Buyambo Mantashe, son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, has been named chairperson of the merSETA board.
The list identifies him with the notable credential: “Son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.”
The appointment has fuelled concerns about nepotism in public service, prompting questions on whether people related to politicians should be barred from public service jobs?
We would like to hear your view.
POLL | Should people who are related to politicians be barred from public service jobs?
Image: 123RF
A leaked list of new appointments to Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) boards has sparked a public debate after the revelation that Buyambo Mantashe, son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, has been named chairperson of the merSETA board.
The list identifies him with the notable credential: “Son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.”
The appointment has fuelled concerns about nepotism in public service, prompting questions on whether people related to politicians should be barred from public service jobs?
We would like to hear your view.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos