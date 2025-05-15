Ramaphosa will not be bullied in Trump talks — Ntshavheni

Despite these developments, the Presidency said it is expecting the highest level of decorum and the necessary protocols to be afforded.
“We are not going to the US on our own, we have been invited by President Trump. He is the one who made the public announcement so there is no-one who invites a guest to mistreat them. It doesn't mean we will agree in all areas, we will differ, but we believe our relationship with the US is mutually beneficial,” Ntshavheni said.
The government will offer and negotiate a package beneficial to South Africa.
“We are not worried, we are confident that the invitation comes from a good place of intending an engagement clarification and that indication comes because South Africa is an important player in the global forum.”
She said Ramaphosa expected a cordial discussion.
“The president is committed that we will not be bullied; we remain in that mode.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa maintains his position that the government will not be bullied as he prepares to lead a delegation to the White House, says minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Ntshavheni was briefing the media after the ordinary cabinet briefing on Thursday.
Ramaphosa’s office announced on Wednesday he will embark on a four-day working visit to Washington from Monday.
The Presidency reported Ramaphosa will meet US President Donald Trump to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest.
“The president's visit to the US provides a platform to reset the strategic relationship between the two countries,” it said.
The visit follows the first wave of immigration of Afrikaners to the US resulting from an executive order by Trump to house the minority group, falsely claiming government persecution.
LISTEN | Trump announces SA leaders’ visit, Ramaphosa awaits green light
Reports from the US press have also indicated the US government will not participate in the G20 programme this year in protest against South Africa.
Ntshavheni said the decision by the US to confer refugee status to a group of Afrikaner South Africans is misinformed, as they do not fit the definition of refugees as set out in the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 protocol.
“Cabinet further reiterated that allegations of discrimination are unfounded and do not meet the threshold of persecution required under domestic and international refugee law. Moreover, SAPS statistics on farm-related crimes do not support allegations of violent crime or genocide targeted at farmers or any race group. Cabinet rejects the narrative by the government of the US and remains open to constructive engagement to share a better and common understanding over these matters,” she said.
Ramaphosa has announced former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as his envoy to the US. This came after South Africa's ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool was declared persona non grata and kicked out of the US after he criticised Trump.
Tensions between the two governments have reached unprecedented levels since Trump's inauguration, with his cabinet snubbing G20 ministerial meetings.
Cyril Ramaphosa to visit US next week to meet Donald Trump: Presidency
