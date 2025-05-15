Courtesy of SABC
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday briefed the media on cabinet meeting outcomes.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on cabinet meeting
Courtesy of SABC
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday briefed the media on cabinet meeting outcomes.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos