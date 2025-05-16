Fedusa welcomes withdrawal of Seta board chairpersons

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has welcomed the withdrawal of the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board chairpersons' appointments.
Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane withdrew the appointments on Thursday with immediate effect.
A leaked list of new appointments to Seta boards sparked a public debate after the revelation that Buyambo Mantashe, son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, had been named chairperson of the merSETA board. The list identifies him with the notable credential: “Son of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe”.
“I have taken the decision to withdraw previous appointments in response to public concerns,” Nkabane said on Thursday.
Fedusa said its affiliate, the National Tertiary Education Union, had written a letter to Nkabane, expressing grave concern over the process and seeming lack of transparency in the appointment of Seta board chairpersons.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
“Fedusa's support for NTEU’s position highlights the need for transparency and accountability in these institutions, so that Setas can play their part in developing skills in South Africa,” Fedusa said.
“Ensuring an open and credible appointment process will not only restore public trust but highlights the demand for transparency and accountability, not just in these institutions, but as a fundamental value that South Africa must insist on without fear or favour.”
Nkabane called on all relevant constituencies to nominate candidates. She will also establish a new independent panel to process the nominations and recommend candidates.
TimesLIVE
