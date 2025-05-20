President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration plans to offer a workaround of the BEE local laws for Elon Musk's Starlink internet service to operate in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the discussions.
The offer will come at a last-minute meeting planned for Tuesday night between Musk or his representatives and a delegation of South African officials travelling with Ramaphosa, the report added.
Musk, who is South African-born, has previously claimed Starlink was barred from operating in South Africa because he is not black, an allegation South African officials refuted. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa said in March that Starlink had not applied for a licence.
Musk's assertion appeared to be taking a swipe at local Black Economic Empowerment rules, requiring foreign-owned telecommunications licencees to sell 30% of the equity in their local subsidiaries to historically disadvantaged groups.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and a delegation of government officials arrived in Washington on Monday in a bid to reset strained ties with the US. Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Reuters on Monday that the issue of licensing for Starlink would be discussed during the US visit.
Reuters
South Africa to offer Musk Starlink deal before Trump meeting: media reports
Image: SA government/X
