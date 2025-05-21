Ramaphosa charm offensive helps in sticky meeting with Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa managed to disarm US President Donald Trump with his usual charm offensive, albeit with the help of his delegation, most notably billionaire businessman Johann Rupert, who told the US administration that murders were most prevalent in the Western Cape.

The meeting started off smoothly with Ramaphosa identifying some of the commonalities between the two countries, including their peace talks in central and east Africa as well as the war in Russia and Ukraine.

Seated in the infamous yellow chairs at the Oval Office, Ramaphosa thanked Trump for his invitation, flattering him with compliments over the newly refurbished White House.

“But let me end the introductory remarks by thanking you. You may not recall that five years ago, I spoke to you during the Covid period, and it was at a time when the whole world was going through a really cathartic moment, and we asked for assistance and respirators and you kept your word, and you delivered respirators to us.

“We didn't have as many in our country. It really helped to deal, to help us deal with Covid. So I'm here also to say thank you, and to thank the people of America for having helped us during a really difficult time, being this small economy that we are. We needed help from around the world, and you were there to provide that. So thank you very much,” Ramaphosa said.