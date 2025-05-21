Trump blindsides Ramaphosa with clips of Malema singing ‘Kill the Boer’

US president Donald Trump blindsided his counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting in the White House's Oval Office by playing a montage of video clips of EFF leader Julius Malema singing about killing white people.

Just moments after Ramaphosa answered a question on the false white genocide narrative, Trump asked for the lights to be dimmed and the collation of the Malema clips was played.

Ramaphosa had just told Trump that he would allow, in their private meeting, his delegation which included his minister of agriculture and DA leader John Steenhuisen, billionaire Johann Rupert and golfers Ernie Else, all of whom are white, to explain to him that there was no white genocide in the country when Trump jumped in and directed that the video clip be played.

In directing the clip to be played, Trump said as much as he hears what Ramaphosa is saying, the US was inundated with the rhetoric of white people being killed in South Africa.

“But Mr President we have thousands of stories talking about it and we have documentaries, we have news stories, I could show you a couple of things, I mean it has to be responded to,” said Trump.