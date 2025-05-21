ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula welcomed the engagement, describing it as a “progressive and responsible step” that could lead to improved relations between the two countries.
However, not everyone is optimistic about the meeting. Some critics have opposed the visit, citing concerns that Trump might embarrass Ramaphosa or that the South African government might sacrifice key policies to appease the US. Others have criticised the presence of Rupert and the golfers in the delegation.
'You're not alone': South Africans send well wishes to Ramaphosa before meeting with Trump
As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, South Africans have been sending well wishes to their leader before the much-anticipated diplomatic engagement.
Ramaphosa's delegation includes the minister in the Presidency, minister of international relations and co-operation, minister of agriculture and the minister of trade and industry. Renowned South African businessman Johann Rupert and golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen will also be part of the delegation.
The meeting aims to reset the strategic relationship between South Africa and the US amid escalating tensions.
One of the key issues to be addressed is Trump's accusations of land confiscation and violence against white farmers in South Africa, which the government has rejected. Ramaphosa is expected to clarify the situation and provide reassurance.
While some social media users have expressed criticism and scepticism about the meeting, others have put their trust in Ramaphosa to represent the country well.
Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk business push
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula welcomed the engagement, describing it as a “progressive and responsible step” that could lead to improved relations between the two countries.
“It's a progressive and responsible step to engage the leadership of a country with more than 600 companies in South Africa employing more than 250,000 workers. Hopefully he comes back with positive outcomes that will improve our relations,” Mbalula said.
Notable figures such as businessman Vusi Thembekwayo have also weighed in, emphasising the importance of Ramaphosa's success in the meeting.
“We need Ramaphosa to be successful on this trip,” Thembekwayo said.
While others may criticise the government, Ramaphosa's role as president demands support during international engagements, he said.
“Ramaphosa, good luck in the US. We will be here to criticise you, your government and your politics when you return.”
However, not everyone is optimistic about the meeting. Some critics have opposed the visit, citing concerns that Trump might embarrass Ramaphosa or that the South African government might sacrifice key policies to appease the US. Others have criticised the presence of Rupert and the golfers in the delegation.
