WATCH | Funeral service of ANCWL deputy president Lungile Mnganga-Gcabashe

By TimesLIVE - 25 May 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of ANC Women's League deputy president Lungile Mnganga-Gcabashe in Durban on Saturday.

Several senior ANC leaders and family members of Mnganga-Gcabashe have gathered to pay their last respects to someone they described as embodying principled leadership, humility and unyielding love for her people. 

