EFF leader Julius Malema says he will not stop singing the controversial “Kill the Boer” song.
During a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump played a clip of Malema chanting “Kill the Boer” and questioned why he hadn't been arrested.
Addressing EFF supporters in the Free State before a local government by-election, Malema said the song is a part of the country's history.
“I will not be silenced.
“The courts have said there’s nothing wrong with the song. This is not my song, I did not compose the song. The [anti-apartheid] struggle heroes composed this song and all I'm trying to do is to defend the legacy of our struggle. This is the heritage of our struggle.”
The Equality Court, Supreme Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court have all ruled the song is not hate speech.
'I will not be intimidated by Trump': Malema vows to continue singing 'Kill the Boer' chant
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF leader Julius Malema says he will not stop singing the controversial “Kill the Boer” song.
During a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump played a clip of Malema chanting “Kill the Boer” and questioned why he hadn't been arrested.
Addressing EFF supporters in the Free State before a local government by-election, Malema said the song is a part of the country's history.
“I will not be silenced.
“The courts have said there’s nothing wrong with the song. This is not my song, I did not compose the song. The [anti-apartheid] struggle heroes composed this song and all I'm trying to do is to defend the legacy of our struggle. This is the heritage of our struggle.”
The Equality Court, Supreme Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court have all ruled the song is not hate speech.
LISTEN | Trump’s Malema obsession could trigger US sanctions against him — expert
Malema criticised Ramaphosa for not adequately explaining the context of the song.
“When Trump asked him why he’s not arresting me, he couldn't respond to the simple fact that the song was approved by the Constitutional Court.
“I will never be intimidated by Donald Trump. They were speaking about me in that meeting in the White House. If they were not gossiping about me they should have called me into that meeting; I would have answered everything that Trump wanted from us.
“Farmers are not only white; there are also black farmers. Ramaphosa is a farmer himself; why did he not present that fact to Trump?”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos