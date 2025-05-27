In the latest round of musical chairs in the MK Party, Mzwanele Manyi has been ousted as its chief whip in parliament.
He has been replaced by former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele, who has had a steady rise in the party.
The leadership change was communicated to party MPs by deputy leader John Hlophe, who said Manyi was to be “relieved of his duties with immediate effect”.
Mzwanele Manyi ousted as MK chief whip, replaced by Colleen Makhubele
Politics reporter
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
In the latest round of musical chairs in the MK Party, Mzwanele Manyi has been ousted as its chief whip in parliament.
He has been replaced by former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele, who has had a steady rise in the party.
The leadership change was communicated to party MPs by deputy leader John Hlophe, who said Manyi was to be “relieved of his duties with immediate effect”.
Jacob Zuma almost steals the show at daughter’s graduation
“We thank him for his service and dedication to the MK Party and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”
Announcing Makhubela as his replacement, Hlophe called on party MPs to support this “leadership transition”.
“We are confident she will lead with strength and vision as we continue to advance our collective mission. Let us rally together in support of this leadership transition and remain steadfast in our commitment to the party’s goals.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos