Ramaphosa offended by GNU partner Mulder's suggestion to scrap BEE laws

Those who would want black people just to play the consumer role are truly mistaken, Ramaphosa said, adding that black people must play a productive role as well.

“I am really baffled by people who still hanker for policies of the past and to have you, sir, say that BEE is holding our economy back goes completely against even what the World Bank says. What is known clearly is that there was a report that detailed that what holds South Africa back is the level of concentration.

“They said what holds South Africa back is the fact that the ownership of the economy is in far too few hands and has not spread, that is what the World Bank and IMF said. In our country it is the privileged white people who intimidated to own the means of production. I find it very worrying that we continue to have this notion that BEE is holding us back.”

Ramaphosa said the constitution’s equality clause implores the government to redress the imbalances in the country, including the ownership of the economy.

“There is nothing that gives our people joy, as they go around and find that this production facility is owned by a black person, it warms one’s heart, it makes us feel so good because we come from a horrible past where that was not allowed by law.”