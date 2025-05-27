WATCH | Solly Malatsi in parliament to answer questions about relaxing of BEE laws

Communications minister Solly Malatsi is appearing before parliament to answer to the department's decision to make amendments to BEE laws.
This will likely create a better chance for Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in SA.
The move has drawn sharp criticism from the ANC, with one senior leader describing it as “a win for the DA”. An organisation advocating for the ICT sector called it illegal.
Solly Malatsi in parliament to answer questions about relaxing of BEE laws
