LISTEN | We'll beef up security for Trump — some more equal than others: Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says security will be beefed up for US President Donald Trump when he visits the country later this year because “some are more equal than others”.
South Africa will host the G20 summit at Nasrec in Johannesburg in November, with Trump expected to attend as South Africa hands over the G20 presidency to the US for 2026.
Ntshavheni told the media: “We must beef up security. When a leader of the free world visits your country, the security must be heightened.
“So if indeed President Trump comes to South Africa, security around him, and security around other presidents [will differ]. We are all sovereign, we are all equal — but some are more equal than others, so the security needs to be heightened,” she said, implying that Trump’s status as a global leader warrants a protection boost compared with other heads of state.
This follows a tense meeting in the White House between Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa during which the two countries committed to reset strained relations worsened by false claims of a white genocide in SA.
Despite the contentious exchange, Ramaphosa expressed optimism about Trump attending the G20 summit.
Initially Trump signalled reluctance to attend, citing false claims of “land confiscation” and “white genocide” and asking how he could participate when such issues were “the primary topic”. However, Ramaphosa’s invitation and discussions during the White House meeting led to Trump agreeing that the US should participate.
