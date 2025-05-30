MK Party MP Brian Molefe has graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa).
The former Eskom CEO's dissertation was titled “Euthanasia and the right to dignity in South African law: A critique of Stransham-Ford”.
“It’s about time we talk about the dignity people have lost over the years as a result of our history and how that is going to be fixed,” Molefe said.
“We are ready to engage on matters of human rights and dignity.”
Molefe earned his LLB degree in 2022 from Unisa. In 2015 he was conferred an honorary degree of Doctor of Engineering (DEng) from Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland. His other qualifications include a master's in business leadership, a postgraduate diploma in economics and a bachelor of commerce.
He served as Transnet CEO in 2011 and was in the office of the premier of Limpopo for two years. In 2022 was implicated in alleged corrupt activities in the report of the Zondo commission into state capture.
MK Party MP Brian Molefe earns master's degree in law from Unisa
Journalist
Image: Unisa/ X
Molefe was sworn in as an MP last year with former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, his longtime associate Mzwanele Manyi and former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana.
Unisa congratulated him on his achievement.
“Unisa, your esteemed alma mater, has proudly produced the largest number of graduates in South Africa — averaging 35,000 to 40,000 per year over the past three decades. We are truly delighted to count you among this distinguished cohort,” Unisa said.
The MK Party celebrated Molefe as a “true revolutionary and servant of the people”.
The party's secretary-general Floyd Shivambu also expressed his admiration.
