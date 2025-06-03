Floyd Shivambu axed as MK Party SG after his Malawi visit

The party considered Malawi's chief resident magistrate’s ruling that granted South Africa’s request for the extradition of Bushiri and his wife Mary after they skipped bail and fled South Africa. They are expected to return to the country to stand trial on various charges.
Floyd Shivambu has been ousted as secretary-general of the MK Party after his controversial trip to Malawi to meet Shepherd Bushiri.
He will be “redeployed” to parliament.
The party held a meeting on Monday convened by leader Jacob Zuma to discuss the state of the party as well as Shivambu’s visit to Bushiri’s church.
MK Party deputy chairperson Nkosinathi Nhleko said the party was “left with no other option”.
“After lengthy discussions and inputs from the national officials it was concluded that the actions by the secretary-general were against the spirit and the prescripts of the party constitution.”
Deliberations in the meeting affirmed the trip was not an officially sanctioned programme of the organisation or the leader, which was against the constitution.
Most specifically, under “offences”, which stipulates: “Undertaking international trips and participating in activities and programmes that are opposed to the agenda of the MK Party or an allied party.”
The party considered Malawi's chief resident magistrate’s ruling that granted South Africa’s request for the extradition of Bushiri and his wife Mary after they skipped bail and fled South Africa. They are expected to return to the country to stand trial on various charges.
“The MK Party and its leadership have been approached by members of various sectors of civil society and have taken due consideration of the gravity of this matter. Due to the serious nature of this matter and its implications for the party, its image, values and principles, the president and the national officials were left with no option but to act swiftly in addressing this matter.”
The MK Party leadership believed Shivambu will be better suited in parliament, where he is set to strengthen the party’s caucus as the official opposition.
“Shivambu carries a wealth of experience as a former MP,” said Nhleko.
The party thanked Shivambu for his contribution and his role as national organisation and later secretary-general.
“We thank and acknowledge him for the role he has played in contributing to the advancement of the organisation. His invaluable skills and experience as a politician will continue to benefit the MK Party in the new role to which he will be redeployed.”
Nhleko said the party’s highest structure explained this move to Shivambu and said he accepted his reshuffle.
Shivambu, who was not seated with the party leadership, took to the podium to thank Zuma, the leadership of the party and supporters for having assigned him this “important role”.
“I confirm that the national officials have taken a decision which I fully accept as a disciplined member. We have been redeployed to the National Assembly and will continue to play the role of advancing the agenda and programme of the MK Party. It has been an invaluable role that we have played and a humbling experience we have been assigned by the president,” said Shivambu.
