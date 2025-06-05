Ramaphosa tells 'gum-chewing' Nkabane to explain her behaviour in parliamentary committee

Higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane is in hot water over her conduct when she appeared before a portfolio committee in parliament this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked Nkabane to write him a report on her conduct when she appeared in parliament and refused to answer questions relating to the process she followed on the appointment of chairs of sector education and training authorities (Setas).

Nkabane was forced to withdraw the appointment of the more than 20 board chairs, including the son of mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe, Buyambo Mantashe. The Sunday Times at the time reported that the appointments were withdrawn after Ramaphosa read her the riot act.

Well-placed officials in government told the Sunday Times at the time that, immediately after learning Nkabane had appointed controversial ANC cadres to lead at least 22 Setas, Ramaphosa had called her and told her to withdraw the appointments.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, on Thursday revealed that Nkabane has now been requested to submit a detailed report on the appointment process, as well as an explanation of her conduct before the portfolio committee.

Nkabane's demeanour was deemed disrespectful when she refused to answer questions and referred the chair of the committee to Google for answers to a question she was asked.

Nkabane was criticised for appearing to be nonchalant and seemingly chewing gum the entire time she was before the committee.

“The president appreciates that what has (been) seen may not constitute the full scope of or context of the engagements, therefore he has requested that the minister provide him with a detailed report on the decorum and substance of her engagement with parliament,” said Magwenya. “In this regard, the president would also appreciate a report on the process undertaken to appoint the board members to the Setas that were at the centre of the portfolio committee’s questions.”

Magwenya said Ramaphosa wanted Nkabane to explain her conduct as he believed government officials should always uphold standards when appearing before structures such as parliament.

“The request for the report is in view of the president’s expectation that ministers, deputy ministers and senior executives in the public sector conduct themselves professionally, transparently and cordially in engaging parliament and other accountability structures,” said Magwenya.

Magwenya said there was no specific timeline but Ramaphosa was expecting a report soon.

“I think we should take comfort in that the president is attending to the matter concerning minister Nkabane’s meeting with the portfolio committee. When it comes to deadlines and the substance of the reports, it’s often better to leave it between the president and minister concerned.

“Otherwise we’re running the risk of the president managing issues with members of his national executive in the public domain, which is not ideal,” said Magwenya. “I think it’s important to note that it’s an issue that has been quite topical, and that has not escaped the president’s attention.”

TimesLIVE