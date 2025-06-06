ActionSA MP Alan Beesley criticised the spending, calling it “executive indulgence” and “wasteful expenditure”.
“This sort of wasteful expenditure, an extension of ANC excess now rebranded under the GNU, has become business as usual for the world’s most bloated executive,” Beesley said.
“South Africans deserve leadership that puts people before perks and not a R200m travel spree by the world’s largest cabinet.”
The sport, arts and culture department's travel expenses have also raised concern. Minister Gayton McKenzie said he and his staff undertook 11 international trips costing more than R2m. R164,556 was paid for a trip to Burkina Faso that never took place.
“Not only is this spending exorbitant, but it is riddled with red flags, gaps and inconsistencies. The public paid for flights and accommodation for an event that was abandoned, a textbook case of wasteful expenditure, as defined by the Public Finance Management Act.
“Unless the minister can demonstrate that this loss was unavoidable and efforts were made to recover the funds, this reflects a serious failure of financial oversight and internal control.”
ActionSA has introduced the Enhanced Cut Cabinet Perks Bill to address unchecked government spending.
“This bill seeks to slash ministerial perks and restore much-needed fiscal discipline.”
TimesLIVE
GNU ministers spent R200m of taxpayers' money on travelling since taking office
Journalist
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
Ministers in the government of national unity (GNU) have spent more than R200m on travel expenses since July last year.
This was revealed by ActionSA through its GNU performance tracker after receiving replies to parliamentary questions sent to ministers.
This week, the party said Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his staff splurged more than R2m on travel expenses for transport and accommodation since last year.
In a written reply, Mashatile said he has been on four international trips - to Ireland, Botswana, Zimbabwe and, recently, Japan.
A total of R613,214 was spent on flights, R1,235,569 on accommodation and R410,926 for ground transport for all trips. Other costs included laundry services at R8,033 and R51,393 for restaurant services.
Ramaphosa offended by GNU partner Mulder's suggestion to scrap BEE laws
ActionSA MP Alan Beesley criticised the spending, calling it “executive indulgence” and “wasteful expenditure”.
“This sort of wasteful expenditure, an extension of ANC excess now rebranded under the GNU, has become business as usual for the world’s most bloated executive,” Beesley said.
“South Africans deserve leadership that puts people before perks and not a R200m travel spree by the world’s largest cabinet.”
The sport, arts and culture department's travel expenses have also raised concern. Minister Gayton McKenzie said he and his staff undertook 11 international trips costing more than R2m. R164,556 was paid for a trip to Burkina Faso that never took place.
“Not only is this spending exorbitant, but it is riddled with red flags, gaps and inconsistencies. The public paid for flights and accommodation for an event that was abandoned, a textbook case of wasteful expenditure, as defined by the Public Finance Management Act.
“Unless the minister can demonstrate that this loss was unavoidable and efforts were made to recover the funds, this reflects a serious failure of financial oversight and internal control.”
ActionSA has introduced the Enhanced Cut Cabinet Perks Bill to address unchecked government spending.
“This bill seeks to slash ministerial perks and restore much-needed fiscal discipline.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos