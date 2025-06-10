Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa engages with Presidential Youth Employment Intervention

By TimesLIVE - 10 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday engaging with the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention in Pretoria.

Part of the engagement is being with the Sefako Makgatho Primary school.

