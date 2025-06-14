Outspoken MP Liam Jacobs has alluded to having left the DA for the Patriotic Alliance (PA), not long after he clashed with its leader, sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie.
This comes after an initial post on social media platform X by McKenzie, where he shared a PA branded poster with the words: “Welcome home, Liam Jacobs.”
This was followed by Liam, taking to his profile on X, seemingly corroborating the move.
“Good morning South Africa I am finally free. The fight for truth, accountability and justice continues. I am finally home. Dankie mense [thank you people]. Dankie. En 'n groot dankie aan Pres McKenzie en alle Patriots wie my met ope arms en liefde aanvaar het [ a huge thank you to president McKenzie and all the PA members who welcomed me with open arms and love]. Let’s go.”
Other social media users also shared pictures of Jacobs clad in PA regalia, embracing a PA member.
'I'm finally free and at home': Liam Jacobs alludes to having quit DA for McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance
Image: Supplied/X screengrab
Jacobs' move came as a surprise in political circles as not so long ago, during a parliamentary committee meeting, he was scathing of South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan about his leadership and travel expenses.
Jacobs' comments later prompted McKenzie to refer to him as disrespectful.
“What I will never allow is for this member to speak when I'm speaking. You are rude. I will never stand for this rudeness of Jacobs,” McKenzie said at the time.
