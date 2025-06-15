ActionSA branch launch in eThekwini cut short after shooting incident

ActionSA's launch of a new branch in eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal was suspended on Sunday after a shooting incident. The incident took place in full view of party president Herman Mashaba and provincial chair Zwakele Mncwango.
Party members scurried for cover as one of the gunmen who arrived in a Toyota Quantum fired shots inside the venue. Some party members managed to disarm the gunman. Mcwango confirmed the incident and said the men stormed the meeting venue and started shooting.
“We managed to disarm the suspects and took them to Sydenham police station,” he said. Mncwango said the branch launch had to be cancelled because members were terrified. He said they want the suspects to reveal who sent them. Mncwango has many enemies in the province for his stance against corruption in the provincial government and eThekwini municipality.
He has spoken out against corruption in the department of health and education in the province and eThekwini municipality officials who are allegedly implicated in fraud and corruption.
In a media statement on Sunday, Mncwango said they were left with the difficult decision to cancel the planned branch launch for Ward 25 in eThekwini after a violent and deeply concerning attack on their activists.
“Several shots were fired during the incident, and fortunately, the perpetrator was successfully disarmed. Unfortunately, one of our activists was physically assaulted and sustained injuries during the altercation. Due to the seriousness of these attacks and in the interest of ensuring the safety of our members and activists, including our president Herman Mashaba, we made the difficult decision to cancel the branch launch,” he said.
Mncwango said this incident serves as a stark reminder of the history of political intolerance in KwaZulu-Natal.
“It is a direct infringement on the rights of South Africans to freely support the political party of their choice without fear of intimidation or violence,” he said.
He said that as they approach the 2026 local government elections, they are calling on all political parties and their members to foster an environment of respect and tolerance. “It is a shame that in our quest to improve the lives of ordinary South Africans, we have found ourselves under attack for simply engaging with communities,” said Mncwango.
He said they have opened a criminal case at the Sydenham police station. The suspect and his co-accused are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
“I believe this gunman was sent by someone who is trying to intimidate us. What they are doing is not going to succeed,” he said.
Mncwango said they will follow the case until the end.
KwaZulu-Natal police had not responded to questions sent to them by TimesLIVE. The story will be updated with their comment when received.
ActionSA branch launch in eThekwini cut short after shooting incident
