Oldest person in Ramaphosa's national dialogue group is 92 — concern raised about age representation

President Cyril Ramaphosa's national dialogue group has sparked concern about its age representation, with the oldest member, Dr Brigalia Bam, 92 years old and the youngest, Miss South Africa Mia le Roux, 29.
Last week, Ramaphosa announced an eminent persons group which will guide the national dialogue discussing challenges facing the country such as poverty, unemployment, inequalities, crime, gender-based violence and corruption.
Some of the oldest members are:
- Bam, 92, former Independent Electoral Commission chairperson;
- Barbara Masekela, 84, poet, educator and stalwart;
- Ela Gandhi, 84, peace activist; and
- John Kani, 81, award-winning actor.
People between 60 and 69 years old dominate the group.
Other younger members below 35 include Springbok captain and world champion Siya Kolisi, award-winning rocket scientist Siyabulela Xuza and student activist and former MP Nompendulo Mkhatshwa.
The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has expressed concerns about the underrepresentation of youth in the group, citing the daily challenges faced by young people.
“That national dialogue will have no direction if it's not directed by the youth who are in the majority,” ANCYL leader Collen Malatji said.
“We need a youth dialogue to unite young people. You can’t have a task team of only bourgeois while those who are struggling daily are left out. If they are not included we will host our own youth dialogue on the eve of the national dialogue and hand over resolutions to implement.”
Meanwhile, the proposed R700m budget for the national dialogue has also sparked criticism.
EFF leader Julius Malema said the proposed amount should be used to address service delivery issues.
“They say they want R700m for talking, yet our people don't have tar roads. Our people don't have bridges in KwaZulu-Natal, our people were affected by floods and there was no money. All of a sudden there's money for talking because they want to steal from us. We don't want that dialogue. Take the R700m and finance free tertiary education.”
Other members of the group are:
