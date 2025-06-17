Floyd Shivambu's future in the MK Party has been in the spotlight after his recent removal as secretary-general, with some supporters calling for him to form his own political party.
Shivambu was dismissed after his controversial trip to visit fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi over the Easter weekend.
While others said the move was unfair, party leader Jacob Zuma said no-one is above the party.
“If one of us goes off track, we don't beg them,” Zuma said. “We've had seven secretaries-general because we're not here to play games. We don't care how great you are, how loved you are, we don't care. We talk about our party.”
Zuma warned members who oppose leadership decisions, saying: “If those people want to start their own party they should go ahead. We are not going to be apologetic and bow down to individuals in this party. No matter how good, important and educated you are.”
Some supporters believe Shivambu has the potential to lead a new party, citing his popularity and influence. Others argue he should remain in the party and build it from within.
While his next move is unclear, Shivambu has maintained that joining the MK Party was the best decision.
After his removal, Shivambu was redeployed to serve in the National Assembly as an MP, a decision he accepted. “I'm truly and genuinely grateful for the task given and the redeployment,” Shivambu said. “I will serve with excellence and discipline.”
POLL | Should Floyd Shivambu leave the MK Party and go on his own?
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Floyd Shivambu's future in the MK Party has been in the spotlight after his recent removal as secretary-general, with some supporters calling for him to form his own political party.
Shivambu was dismissed after his controversial trip to visit fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi over the Easter weekend.
While others said the move was unfair, party leader Jacob Zuma said no-one is above the party.
“If one of us goes off track, we don't beg them,” Zuma said. “We've had seven secretaries-general because we're not here to play games. We don't care how great you are, how loved you are, we don't care. We talk about our party.”
Zuma warned members who oppose leadership decisions, saying: “If those people want to start their own party they should go ahead. We are not going to be apologetic and bow down to individuals in this party. No matter how good, important and educated you are.”
Some supporters believe Shivambu has the potential to lead a new party, citing his popularity and influence. Others argue he should remain in the party and build it from within.
While his next move is unclear, Shivambu has maintained that joining the MK Party was the best decision.
After his removal, Shivambu was redeployed to serve in the National Assembly as an MP, a decision he accepted. “I'm truly and genuinely grateful for the task given and the redeployment,” Shivambu said. “I will serve with excellence and discipline.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos