Mandilakhe Pukaza of Mdantsane is the lucky winner of this year’s Daily Dispatch “Win a Car” draw, which took place on Tuesday at the newspaper’s offices in East London.
Pukaza’s name was selected from thousands of entries, and he walks away with a brand new Suzuki Fronx.
The lucky draw was part of a special reader competition held to thank loyal subscribers and readers for their continued support.
“It was my first time winning anything, and it was a brand new car, when I have never even owned a brand-new phone, ” a delighted Pukaza, 30, said.
“I am still shaking, I have been pacing and I’m so excited I can’t even sit down.”
Pukaza owns an upholstery business and said the car would be useful because using public transport in his business was inconvenient, especially in inclement weather.
“Because I am in the upholstery business, I assumed the call was from one of my clients,” he said.
“When I picked up the call, being told I was the lucky winner was the last thing on my mind.”
Mdantsane man over the moon after winning Dispatch car competition
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
He said he had sent in only one entry form — a second had been filled in by his partner.
During the lucky draw, thousands of entries were put in a pool where 10 were selected, then three were randomly chosen from the 10.
Finally, the ultimate winner was selected from among the three entry forms.
Overseeing the draw were the Daily Dispatch’s senior staff, Ronnies Motors Suzuki manager Shane Luck and auditor Rachel Hannan from Marais & Smith Chartered Accountants.
Hannan said the competition had been organised and professional.
All the entries had made it into the pool and everything had been done the way it should have been, especiallywhen it came to transparency.
“It is always wonderful to hear someone’s excitement when they are told they’ve won the prize — it is really heartwarming,” she said.
