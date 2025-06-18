Politics

WATCH | Communications and digital technologies department, Icasa, SABC, Sentech in parliament

By TimesLIVE - 18 June 2025

The portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies is on Wednesday being briefed by the department and the Independent Communications Authority of SA on the 2024/25 third and fourth-quarter performance and financial report.

The SABC and Sentech are also briefing on amendments to the 2025-2030 strategic plans and 2025 annual performance plans.

