Being in KZN GPU has enhanced DA's watchdog, accountability role: Rodgers

The DA in KZN believes joining the government of provincial unity has not diminished its watchdog role but had enhanced its ability to hold government accountable.

The party joined hands with the ANC, the IFP and the NFP after the 2024 general and provincial elections and is leading two departments in the provincial executive council. Francois Rodgers heads the treasury while Martin Meyer leads the department of public works and infrastructure.

Reflecting on their first year in the GPU on Thursday, Rodgers, who is also the DA's provincial leader, believes the party has managed to build good relationships with its partners, which has made it possible to address differences with maturity.

“We saw this during the recent proposed VAT hike when the national minister wanted to increase VAT by two percentage points and we were opposed to that and raised it through the premier. We didn’t run out and call each other names, which happened in the GNU, and I think it shows a level of maturity among the partners in the GPU,” he said.

“There have been times we had hot discussions because of the fiscal challenges but even then we managed to hold it together as four political parties.

“Political parties have to listen to each other because none has the majority power in the current cabinet structure and it is in the best interests of the people of KZN to know that the provincial government is well monitored.”