I'd speak against the untouchables, people who take drugs and tweet at night: Shivambu

Former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has indirectly fired back at party leader Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, asserting his ability to speak out against wrongdoing in the party.

Shivambu was recently fired as secretary-general after visiting fugitive from justice pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi.

Briefing the media on Thursday, Shivambu said he was not afraid of the “untouchables” and “people who do drugs and tweet at night” insulting him.

“All the issues I had at MK Party, I raised them internally, even against all odds,” he said. “If there was an opportunity to raise issues about wrongdoings, I would speak and speak clearly against the untouchables there — people who take drugs, tweet at night, and insult us. We confront them and say, 'What is this about?' We never tiptoe around anyone; we always protect principles on how we deal with issues.”

Shivambu's remarks come after a series of public spats with Zuma-Sambudla and Zuma's criticism of his actions.