Shivambu removed as MK Party SG 'based on rubbish intelligence report'

“In a subsequent meeting another fake report was presented, which seems to draft up conversations between me and someone else. I'm reported to be saying I'm going to use parliament now to take over the party and I've got money from Stellenbosch, who are going to take over the party through parliament, where we're going to take power.”
Shivambu insisted these lies led to his letter of expulsion being drafted and placed in the briefcase of Zuma, who he believes is waiting for any opportune moment to show him the door.
However, he said he will not resign from the party and will maintain his membership according to the party's constitution, which he played a critical role in drafting.
Previously Zuma used the same constitution to justify to his members why he had not left the ANC after his move to start the breakaway party.
Shivambu said he does not care whether his announcement will mean the end of the road for him in the MK Party.
“If the MK Party believes a listening session is reason enough to terminate my membership, then so be it. I left the ANC when it had a 63% majority. I was not expelled; I was suspended and I still left. Why would I be perturbed by being expelled by the MK Party that does not have power?”
Shivambu said he will announce an interim leadership collective next week that will work with him to assess whether to establish a new party.
