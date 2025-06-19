Sindiso Magaqa murder trial set down for October after accused pleads guilty

The Pietermaritzburg high court has set a trial date for two accused of murdering the former secretary-general of the ANCYL, Sindiso Magaqa.

This comes after one of the accused, Sibusiso Ngcengwa, pleaded guilty two weeks ago, implicating his co-accused.

Initially the state was set to prosecute four men for Magaqa's murder but one, Mlungisi Ncalane, was declared unfit to stand trial and was admitted to a mental institution, while Ngcengwa pleaded guilty.

New indictments were served on the remaining accused Sbonelo Myeza and Mbulelo Mpofana, who are charged with conspiracy to murder, murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and malicious damage to property.