WATCH | Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads review of the White Paper on local government

By TimesLIVE - 23 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa will on Monday lead deliberations with political parties on the review of the White Paper on local government in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The meeting will also look at local government restructuring before the 2026 local government elections.

