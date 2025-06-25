ActionSA speaker in the Joburg council Nobuhle Mthembu failed to retain her position on Wednesday as 212 councillors voted in favour of the motion of no confidence against her, with 48 rejecting the move.
Al Jama-ah sponsored a motion against Mthembu.
This comes after Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero survived the motion to oust him.
The DA attempted to remove him from office by sponsoring the motion of no confidence against him. However, the official opposition party fell short of the numbers required to seal the deal.
Their caucus of 71 was supported by the FF Plus and ACDP.
The government of provincial local unity’s coalition partners stood firm in their support of the mayor, with the ANC, EFF, Al Jama-ah and other minority parties voting against the motion.
Their ally, ActionSA, announced their intention to abstain from the vote, saying their decision takes place against the background of ActionSA's agreement last year “strictly to support the government of local unity on an issue-by-issue basis to prevent the city being held to ransom by coalition tensions in other municipalities”.
Joburg speaker ousted after failed motion against Morero
ActionSA speaker in the Joburg council Nobuhle Mthembu has not retained her position, with 212 councillors voting against her
Politics reporter
Image: Sharon Seretlo
ActionSA speaker in the Joburg council Nobuhle Mthembu failed to retain her position on Wednesday as 212 councillors voted in favour of the motion of no confidence against her, with 48 rejecting the move.
Al Jama-ah sponsored a motion against Mthembu.
This comes after Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero survived the motion to oust him.
The DA attempted to remove him from office by sponsoring the motion of no confidence against him. However, the official opposition party fell short of the numbers required to seal the deal.
Their caucus of 71 was supported by the FF Plus and ACDP.
The government of provincial local unity’s coalition partners stood firm in their support of the mayor, with the ANC, EFF, Al Jama-ah and other minority parties voting against the motion.
Their ally, ActionSA, announced their intention to abstain from the vote, saying their decision takes place against the background of ActionSA's agreement last year “strictly to support the government of local unity on an issue-by-issue basis to prevent the city being held to ransom by coalition tensions in other municipalities”.
In the 270-seat council the ANC has 89 seats, the EFF 29 and the PA eight. The IFP has seven seats, while various minority parties hold 12.
Morero had the backing of 144 councillors, beating the 136 threshold to retain his position.
A total of 75 councillors voted in favour of the motion, while 43 abstained.
The council will discuss two more motions, with the DA tabling a motion against council chief whip Sthembiso Zungu.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos