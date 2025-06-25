Politics

WATCH | G20 Summit third sherpas meeting

By TimesLIVE - 25 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The third G20 sherpas meeting is taking at Sun City in the North West over three days in preparation for the main summit later this year.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Council Speaker convenes 31st Ordinary Council Meeting
Ukraine seeks African allies through food and diplomacy | REUTERS