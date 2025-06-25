Politics

WATCH | Joburg mayor Dada Morero faces no-confidence vote

By TimesLIVE - 25 June 2025

City of Joburg mayor Dada Morero is facing a motion of no confidence on Wednesday.

The DA has led the charge against Morero and council chief whip Sthembiso Zungu of the ANC, while the motion to axe council speaker Nobuhle Mthembu from ActionSA is sponsored by the Al Jama-ah party.

