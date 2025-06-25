Wrongdoing at local government tantamount to treason: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled wrongdoing and bad practice by local government officials and public representatives as tantamount to treason.

Ramaphosa was responding to questions by MPs at the National Council of Provinces in parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

He said he was paying attention to the professionalisation of the public service, which he said would cover positions such as municipal mayors, municipal managers and elected officials such as mayors.

“Where they get involved in wrongdoing — and wrongdoing should span across a number of activities that do not advance the interests of our people, such as corrupt activities, stealing money or even mismanagement — that in itself should constitute an affront to our people, and when it comes to where we do not spend money which has been allocated, I have characterised that as treasonous against our people, because our people, as they elect us, they expect us to do the work that we've been delegated and elected and mandated to do,” he said.

Ramaphosa said when without cause or reason municipalities fail to spend allocated funding, “it should be seen as something that is almost like a crime against our people”.

He promised to upscale consequence management, admitting that the government had not acted for a long time but said the government needed to put consequence management into top gear.

“Where we actually demonstrate that when you violate integrity provisions or principles, where you don't act in accordance with what you are expected to do, there will be consequence management, so we will be upscaling that and making sure that, indeed, to those who are put in those positions are able to live up to the expectations that our people want.”