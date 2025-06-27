Stage set for critical ANC battle
Outcome of OR Tambo elective conference seen as key to provincial succession fight
Battle lines will be drawn in the Eastern Cape’s biggest region — and one of the most influential ANC regions in the country — as it holds its much-anticipated seventh elective conference this weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.