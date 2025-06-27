Politics

WATCH | Floyd Shivambu briefs media on Mayibuye consultation process

By TimesLIVE - 27 June 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu is on Friday announcing a consulting team for his Mayibuye organisation.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Floyd Shivambu announces members of the consultation team
'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...