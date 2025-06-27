WATCH | 'She asked me for transport money': McKenzie responds to Zille's 'bribery' claims after viral video

Sport, arts and culture minister and PA leader Gayton McKenzie has responded to a viral video of him giving money to an elderly woman.
In the video posted by DA federal chair Helen Zille on X, McKenzie is seen reaching into his pocket, taking out money and giving it to the elderly woman he was talking to.
Zille claimed that is how McKenzie gets votes, suggesting he was bribing the woman with money.
"'Cooldrink' (cash bribe) is a metaphor widely used for corruption. It fits,” Zille said.
In response, McKenzie said he was assisting the woman with transport money.
“This was not even election day. The lady told me that her son is on his deathbed. She asked me for transport money. I gave her some, and tomorrow I’m sending her more money,” McKenzie said.
“You see why we take all these wards from you; we help people immediately. I help people immediately where I can.”
He criticised Zille for accusing the woman of accepting a bribe.
“I know you and Ouma Francis are the same age group, but to blatantly accuse her of being capable of accepting a bribe is wrong. She is a longstanding member of the PA. You couldn’t even install toilets in Mossel Bay in 19 years.”
