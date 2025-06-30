ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has issued a stern warning to the DA, saying if it proceeds with a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa it will signal the end of their relationship in the government of national unity (GNU).
DA leader John Steenhuisen threatened to table the motion, citing Ramaphosa's alleged failure to act against corruption and wrongdoing within the ANC.
This comes after Ramaphosa's recent axing of the DA's former deputy minister Andrew Whitfield, who allegedly undertook an unauthorised trip to the US.
Briefing the media on the sidelines of the third day of the OR Tambo Regional Conference in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, Mbalula dismissed the DA's threats.
“If they propose a motion of no confidence, it means they're out of the GNU,” Mbalula said.
“We're behind the president and we are not moved by any threats, including ultimatums. Government is not run by ultimatums. They must learn to speak to us properly, not through ultimatums. You can't give an ultimatum to a person when you serve in his executive.”
Even if DA leaves, the GNU would never collapse: Fikile Mbalula
Journalist
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has issued a stern warning to the DA, saying if it proceeds with a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa it will signal the end of their relationship in the government of national unity (GNU).
DA leader John Steenhuisen threatened to table the motion, citing Ramaphosa's alleged failure to act against corruption and wrongdoing within the ANC.
This comes after Ramaphosa's recent axing of the DA's former deputy minister Andrew Whitfield, who allegedly undertook an unauthorised trip to the US.
Briefing the media on the sidelines of the third day of the OR Tambo Regional Conference in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, Mbalula dismissed the DA's threats.
“If they propose a motion of no confidence, it means they're out of the GNU,” Mbalula said.
“We're behind the president and we are not moved by any threats, including ultimatums. Government is not run by ultimatums. They must learn to speak to us properly, not through ultimatums. You can't give an ultimatum to a person when you serve in his executive.”
Ramaphosa cancels his trip to Spain in case DA decides to leave GNU
He said the DA is free to leave the GNU if it feels it doesn't serve its interests.
“They have a choice to leave if they feel the GNU doesn't serve them. We also have a choice to work with everyone for the interest of South Africans. It's not good for the economy that the DA wants to hold government to ransom, and when there are differences, they threaten to walk away. It's blackmail. You can't run a relationship on the basis of blackmail. You need to respect your partner. We are not respected. Every time there's a point of difference, they threaten to go.”
The DA had issued Ramaphosa with a 48-hour ultimatum to act against corruption in his own ranks. After the ultimatum expired, Steenhuisen announced his party's withdrawal from the national dialogue with immediate effect. The DA also plans to vote against upcoming departmental budget votes for departments headed by corruption-accused ANC ministers.
Mbalula defended Ramaphosa's decision to dismiss Whitfield. He stressed the ANC would not tolerate disrespect towards the president by deputy ministers.
“We are not married to the DA. We are in a coalition. We formed the coalition not because we are at their mercy but because we respected the outcome of the elections. That is why we have characterised this as a strategic setback.
Ramaphosa axes DA’s Whitfield as deputy minister of trade and industry
“It is not a permanent feature. The GNU is not a melting pot. We did say there are 10 political parties in the GNU and the DA did not want this. I see why they did not want this as they wanted to squeeze us and put us in a corner, but we turned the tables around and put them in our own trap. Now they are in a deeper trap.”
Mbalula also expressed confidence that the GNU would survive without the DA.
“Even if the DA leaves, the GNU would never collapse. Others will come in. They're knocking hard on the door and want to get in.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos