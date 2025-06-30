POLL | Can Ramaphosa cross another DA 'red line' with the motion of no confidence?

The DA has threatened to table a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa, citing his alleged failure to act against corruption within the ANC.
This comes after Ramaphosa's recent axing of the DA's former deputy trade, industry and competition minister Andrew Whitfield for taking an unauthorised trip to the US.
“It is clear the DA is in the process of losing confidence in his ability to act as a leader, not of the ANC, but of the GNU, of which we are the second-largest component,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said.
The DA had issued Ramaphosa with a 48-hour ultimatum to act against corruption in his own ranks. After the ultimatum expired, Steenhuisen announced his party's withdrawal from the national dialogue with immediate effect. The DA also plans to vote against upcoming departmental budget votes for departments headed by corruption-accused ANC ministers.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned that should the DA proceed with the no confidence motion, it will signal the end of their participation in the GNU.
“If they propose a motion of no confidence, it means they're out of the GNU,” Mbalula said.
“We're behind the president and we are not moved by any threats, including ultimatums. Government is not run by ultimatums. They must learn to speak to us properly, not through ultimatums. You can't give an ultimatum to a person when you serve in his executive.”
