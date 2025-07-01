The MK Party (MKP) has condemned the arrest of its MPs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama.
The two former Transnet executives, along with two co-accused, were arrested on Monday on 18 charges, including contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption, and contravention of the Companies Act relating to the Transnet locomotive acquisition deal.
The case was postponed to October 6 by the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime court in Johannesburg for further investigation, and the four were granted bail of R50,000 each.
MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela described the arrests as a “pattern of selective and politically motivated prosecution” aimed at “black intellectuals” in the party.
“We reject the notion that these arrests are rooted in a genuine pursuit of justice,” Ndhlela said. “Instead they are part of a broader, deeply troubling campaign that seeks to intimidate and criminalise black professionals, intellectuals and revolutionaries, particularly those associated with the MK Party.”
‘Selective and politically motivated’: MK Party slams arrest of Molefe, Gama
Journalist
Image: Thulani Mbele
Former Transnet bosses granted bail of R50,000
He drew a parallel to party leader Jacob Zuma, who has been embroiled in legal battles.
“The same justice system that drags Zuma through endless court processes fails to apply the same rigour to individuals aligned with elite and politically connected circles. This two-tiered approach to justice is morally bankrupt and constitutionally dangerous.”
He also expressed concern about the treatment of impeached former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and advocate Dali Mpofu, who are in the party, saying they have been victims of institutional hostility and public demonisation for standing up against injustices. He said they are part of a systemic purge targeting those who challenge the status quo.
“Let it be known: the MK Party will not be silenced. We will not stand idle while instruments of the state are weaponised to settle political scores, suppress dissent and erode the democratic gains of our liberation.”
