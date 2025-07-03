Ramaphosa also offered his condolences to Mabuza's comrades in the ANC, where he was elected as deputy president at its conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, in 2017.
Ramaphosa announces death of former deputy president DD Mabuza
He 'deserves our appreciation for his commitment to the liberation struggle'
Image: Supplied
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the passing of his former deputy president David Mabuza.
In a statement released by his office on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa said he had learnt “with deep sadness” about the passing of Mabuza, who he said had died at a hospital in Mpumalanga after a short illness.
“I have learnt with deep sadness of the passing of former deputy president and former premier of Mpumalanga, David Dabede Mabuza,” said Ramaphosa. “Deputy President Mabuza passed away today, Thursday 3 July 2025, at a hospital after a short illness.”
Earlier reports had indicated that Mabuza had died at a hospital in Sandton with senior government officials saying the delay in announcing his death was due to the fact that his wife was still travelling from Mpumalanga and that out of respect for his family Ramaphosa had decided delay the announcement.
Mabuza, a political heavyweight in the ANC circles, died at the age of 65.
“On behalf of government and the nation, I offer my profound condolences to the late deputy president’s wife, Mrs Mabuza, and the children,” said Ramaphosa.
“I extend my condolences to Deputy President Mabuza’s friends and the people of Mpumalanga, whom he served as premier from 2009 to 2018, and previously as a member of the executive council of Mpumalanga across a range of portfolios.”
Former deputy president David Mabuza dies
Ramaphosa also offered his condolences to Mabuza's comrades in the ANC, where he was elected as deputy president at its conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, in 2017.
It was at this conference where Mabuza shocked many when he dealt his long-time ally, former president and now MK Party leader, Jacob Zuma, a bloody nose by forming what was then known as a unity slate that essentially suggested that the votes of the Mpumalanga conference delegates would be divided between the two presidential candidates, Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was backed by Zuma.
This decision propelled Ramaphosa into the ANC leadership, and eventually the country's presidency.
This sent shock waves across the ANC as Mabuza was a known Zuma ally and had been on his side through the powerful “Premier League” that was constituted of Mabuza as Mpumalanga premier, Supra Mahumapelo as North West and Ace Magashule as the Free State premier.
“My thoughts are also with Deputy President Mabuza’s comrades in his political home, the African National Congress, where he was elected as the organisation’s deputy president in December 2017,” said Ramaphosa.
“During his service as deputy president of the Republic, Deputy President Mabuza applied his leadership and mobilisation abilities to his role as the leader of government business in parliament; leading the South African National Aids Council; co-ordinating anti-poverty initiatives in the form of public employment programmes, integrated service delivery and enterprise development.”
Ramaphosa said Mabuza had also represented South Africa on global platforms and consolidated relations between South Africa and its closest partners.
“As deputy president, he chaired the cabinet committees of governance, state capacity and institutional development (GSCID) as well as justice, crime-prevention and security (JCPS). We are saddened today by the loss of a leader who was grounded in activism at the early stages of his political career and who came to lead our nation and shape South Africa’s engagement with our continental compatriots and the international community in his role as deputy president,” Ramaphosa said.
“The former deputy president deserves our appreciation for his deep commitment to the liberation struggle and to the nation’s development as an inclusive, prosperous, democratic state.”
“Further announcements will be made in due course on memorial arrangements and the honours with which the country will pay its final respects to the former deputy president.”
