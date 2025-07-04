Politics

ANC’s Alfred Nzo regional conference postponed

Unresolved disputes from branches cited as reason for delay

Premium
By ASANDA NINI and JOHNNIE ISAAC - 04 July 2025

The ANC’s Alfred Nzo regional conference scheduled to sit this weekend has been postponed amid some unresolved disputes from a number of branches in the region...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Russia confirms killing of General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the navy, in ...
Langa Res Lifestyle in KwaNdengezi to welcome Durban July 2025 visitors