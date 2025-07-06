Parties rally behind Mkhwanazi, call for Mchunu’s immediate suspension

The MK Party said Mkhwanazi's recent actions and statements underscore a relentless commitment to safeguarding the people and upholding the sanctity of the law, ensuring no stone is left unturned in the fight against political crimes and violence.
The ANC said it is assured that Ramaphosa is attending to allegations raised by Mkhwanazi with the urgency and seriousness deserved.
The party said it notes with great concern the issues raised by Mkhwanazi.
“We reaffirm our commitment to the principles of accountability, justice and the protection of all South Africans under the law.
“These matters go to the core of public confidence in the rule of law and the integrity of our institutions,” the party said.
Political parties are rallying behind KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi who on Sunday made damning allegations against police minister Senzo Mchunu and other top cops.
The EFF has called for the immediate suspension of Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, after explosive revelations by Mkhwanazi.
The party has praised Mkhwanazi for what they called his bravery in speaking out, and has called for an urgent parliamentary inquiry to ensure accountability from all parties involved.
“Mkhwanazi exposed a criminal syndicate embedded in the police, judiciary and political leadership, shielding drug cartels, sabotaging investigations and using SAPS contracts to fund ANC political campaigns. Over 120 case dockets were removed and the political killings task team was compromised on orders linked to Mchunu and enacted by Sibiya.
“Since 2018 the task team successfully prosecuted political killings, securing 120 convictions and 1,800 years in jail time until their work began exposing high-level corruption,” said the EFF.
Mkhwanazi came out guns blazing, alleging that there was political interference in some cases the police were working on.
He also questioned some of the decisions allegedly made by Mchunu on the dissolution of the political killings task team.
Rise Mzansi said the allegations cannot be left to fester.
Rise Mzansi National Assembly caucus whip and police portfolio committee member Makashule Gana said President Cyril Ramaphosa and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola must urgently inform the nation about what they know regarding the allegations and what action will be taken.
“On Friday the police department tabled its budget vote before the National Assembly, where Rise Mzansi reminded minister Mchunu that the SAPS budget must not protect positions; it must protect people. Moreover, South Africans want one thing: to feel safe. Therefore the unnecessary fights within the police must stop, and that focus must be directed at keeping South Africans safe,” said Gana.
Gana said a war within the SAPS and between different power structures shreds away at the constitutional imperative to keep South Africans safe and leaves the country at the mercy of criminals.
Meanwhile, ActionSA has called for urgent intervention by parliament to address what it describes as a deepening crisis within the SAPS and the broader criminal justice system. The party said it has written to the speaker of parliament requesting a debate after the explosive allegations
The ANC said it is assured that Ramaphosa is attending to allegations raised by Mkhwanazi with the urgency and seriousness deserved.
The party said it notes with great concern the issues raised by Mkhwanazi.
“We reaffirm our commitment to the principles of accountability, justice and the protection of all South Africans under the law.
“These matters go to the core of public confidence in the rule of law and the integrity of our institutions,” the party said.
