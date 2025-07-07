Politics

WATCH | Motsoaledi receives investigation report on racial allegations in health industry

By TimesLIVE - 07 July 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is receiving an investigation report on the findings of the inquiry conducted by Section 59 Investigation Panel into allegations of racial discrimination by medical schemes against black health care providers in South Africa. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Health Minister receives investigation report on racial allegations in health ...
Buyer's Guide Ep97 | BMW 120d, Honda Jazz, Toyota Corolla Quest, VW Citi Golf, ...