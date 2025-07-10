Mpumalanga ANC misled Mabuza into contest with Ramaphosa: Mantashe

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has accused the ANC in Mpumalanga of misleading the late deputy president David Mabuza into challenging Cyril Ramaphosa for the party’s presidency at the ANC national conference in December 2022.

Addressing a memorial service in Mpumalanga, Mantashe said that they had tried to convince Mabuza to contest a second term as the deputy president instead of challenging Ramaphosa.

However, the ANC in Mpumalanga had already convinced him that he could clinch the converted position of party president.

This is why Mantashe could not support his ambition. Mantashe at the time was campaigning for Ramaphosa to be re-elected as ANC president.

“The Santaco representative says I never supported DD [Mabuza] for the second [as ANC deputy president]. I think I must correct that,” said Mantashe.

“You are the ones who misled DD, including people from here in Mpumalanga and you said he must contest the presidency and that Paul [Mashatile] must come in as his deputy president. You were leading him astray. We begged that DD continue for a second term as deputy president, but you had already convinced him that he would be the president. You misled him.”