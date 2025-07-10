Politics

WATCH | Memorial service for former deputy president DD Mabuza

By TimesLIVE - 10 July 2025

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is delivering the keynote address at the memorial service for former deputy president David Dabede Mabuza on Thursday.

The ANC described Mabuza, who died on July 3, as a “dedicated servant of the people, a seasoned leader of our movement, and a stalwart of the democratic struggle”.

